Verizon is teaming up with Yahoo to launch a brand new phone service called Yahoo Mobile. For just $39.99 per month, users can get unlimited talk, text, and date, as well as a free Yahoo ad-free mail service account (which normally costs $40 per year).
This new service is available for purchase online for both iPhone and Android devices.
Ready to sign up? You can choose a phone and plan here, or just sign up for the plan here.
Other Notable Yahoo Mobile Benefits:
