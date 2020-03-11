Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Verizon's New Yahoo Mobile: Unlimited Data & More!
$40/mo
Mar 11, 2020
Verizon is teaming up with Yahoo to launch a brand new phone service called Yahoo Mobile. For just $39.99 per month, users can get unlimited talk, text, and date, as well as a free Yahoo ad-free mail service account (which normally costs $40 per year).

This new service is available for purchase online for both iPhone and Android devices.

Ready to sign up? You can choose a phone and plan here, or just sign up for the plan here.

Other Notable Yahoo Mobile Benefits:
  • Covered on Verizon's 4G LTE Network
  • 24/7 live Yahoo tech support
  • No clingy annual contracts
  • Share your unlimited data with all your other devices

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 11, 2020
Interesting haha surprised to see Yahoo is still around XD
