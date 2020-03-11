Verizon is teaming up with Yahoo to launch a brand new phone service called Yahoo Mobile. For just $39.99 per month, users can get unlimited talk, text, and date, as well as a free Yahoo ad-free mail service account (which normally costs $40 per year).



This new service is available for purchase online for both iPhone and Android devices.



Ready to sign up? You can choose a phone and plan here, or just sign up for the plan here.



Other Notable Yahoo Mobile Benefits:

Covered on Verizon's 4G LTE Network



24/7 live Yahoo tech support



No clingy annual contracts



Share your unlimited data with all your other devices