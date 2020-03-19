Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victoria's Secret Closes Online Due to COVID-19
News
Mar 19, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
Due to the spread of COVID-19, Victoria's Secret is one of many retailers who is closing all physical stores. In addition, the company announced they will also be temporarily closing their online store through 3/29.

Customer service is still available to answer any questions or concerns regarding previous orders placed.

Get more details here.

Let up know what you think of Victoria's Secret decision to close both their physical and online stores in the comments below!

News health Victoria's Secret retail store closings Victoria's Secret PINK Coronavirus Covid-19
