Mar 19, 2020
Due to the spread of COVID-19, Victoria's Secret is one of many retailers who is closing all physical stores. In addition, the company announced they will also be temporarily closing their online store through 3/29.
Customer service is still available to answer any questions or concerns regarding previous orders placed.
Get more details here.
Let up know what you think of Victoria's Secret decision to close both their physical and online stores in the comments below!
