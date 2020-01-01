Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Applebees Coupons

Applebees

$1 Applebee's Vodka Rum Frostbite
$1.00
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/31/20
28  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

New drink of the month! Applebee's is offering a Vodka Rum Frostbite for only $1.00. This new drink features not one, but two spirits (vodka & rum).

Find your nearest Appleebee's here.

Note: must be 21 or older. Drink responsibly.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Drinks Beverages Applebees Alcohol dining out Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Applebees See All arrow
Applebees
Applebees
Add Shrimp to Any Applebee’s® Steak Entree for $1 - Limited Time Special
NEWS
Applebees
Applebees
New $5 Spooky Sips are Here!
$5.00
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
BOGO Free Traditional Wings Tuesday,
BOGO
Target
Target
20% Off Starbucks Beverages (In-Store)
20% Off
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Subs
BOGO
Burger King
Burger King
3 for $3 Double Burger or Chicken Jr. BLT
$3.00
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
50% Off Nachos Party Pack via DoorDash
50% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Wendys
Wendys
2 for $4 Biscuits
$2 ea
Papa Johns
Papa Johns
Large Specialty or 5-topping Pizza for Just $12
$12.00
Groupon
Groupon
Up to 70% Off Local Deals + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow