Today only, Walgreens is offering a Frontline Heroes Discount Day where all medical workers, first responders, and police officers can enjoy special discounts in honor of their courageous service.



These frontline heroes can expect to receive 30% off regular-price Walgreens brands, as well as 20% off regular-priced national brands.



Simply present your work ID at checkout to claim your discount.



Find your nearest Walgreens here.