Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walgreens Coupons

Walgreens

Today Only! Frontline Heroes Discount Day
Sale
Apr 25, 2020
Expires : 04/25/20
30  Likes 2  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎

About this Deal

Today only, Walgreens is offering a Frontline Heroes Discount Day where all medical workers, first responders, and police officers can enjoy special discounts in honor of their courageous service.

These frontline heroes can expect to receive 30% off regular-price Walgreens brands, as well as 20% off regular-priced national brands.

Simply present your work ID at checkout to claim your discount.

Find your nearest Walgreens here.

🏷 Deal Tags

groceries News discounts Walgreens Healthcare Saving Offers retail news
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 25, 2020
This is the original deal. It was originally posted back on 4/16. Seems like your deal is actually the dupe.
Likes Reply
Walgreens See All arrow
Walgreens
Walgreens
$2.75 Scott or Kleenex Paper Products
$2.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free 8x10 Enlargement + Same-Day Pickup
Freebie
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Weekly Ad Savings (11/01)
WeeklyAD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
4 for $8 Select Tide Simply - Walgreen
$2.00 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
(11/08) BOGO Free Purex Detergent (Multiple Options)
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
10 Free Walgreens 4x6 Prints (Noon-2pm CT)
0.2
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
3-Pack Kleenex Facial Tissues Bundle
$2.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up To 50% + Extra 20% Off Holiday Candy Sale | Walgreens
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Extra 20% Off Walgreens Deals + Free Ship | Walgreens
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up To 50% Off Select Brush Sets & Plush Items | Walgreens
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 80-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix Raises Prices for All Subscribers
NEWS
HOT
Staples
Staples
Black Friday Top Deals Sneak Peak (1-Page)
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Yahoo
Yahoo
Costco Has Some Of This Year's Best Black Friday Sales, BTW
NEWS
CVS
CVS
CVS 2020 Black Friday Ad Posted!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 0.5%
HOT
Yahoo
Yahoo
Cheesecake Factory Is Closing This Business For Good
NEWS
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
T-Mobile JOD! Status Allows a New Upgrade Every 30 Days
NEWS
Cashback Available
Apple
Apple
Sound Issues with AirPods Pro? Replace for Free!
NEWS
Dicks Sporting Goods
Dicks Sporting Goods
Limited Time! Up to 75% Off Clearance Event
SALE
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Wait, More IPhone 12s Are Coming? Get Ready for IPhone 12 Pro Max, Plus The Xbox, PS5 and HomePod Mini
NEWS
arrow
arrow