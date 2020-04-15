Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Walmart

Daily Pickup Hour for Seniors & First Responders
Offer
Apr 15, 2020
40  Likes 0  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Walmart is now offering Daily Pickup Hours dedicated to senior citizens and first responders. Every day from 7am to 8am, customers over the age of 60 and first responders can pick their orders up from Walmart before everybody else.

These contact-free pickups simply require the customer to open their trunk and let the associate load their groceries. There is no need to get out of the car or sign for the order.

Previously, Walmart enacted a dedicated 'elderly' shopping time every Tuesday during the first hour of store opening. Now, Walmart is going one step further in promoting social distancing, especially for those most vulnerable to COVID-19, by offering a dedicated, no-contact pickup time for those customers.

🏷 Deal Tags

Walmart health Safety Personal Care Health Care Household Essentials grocery shopping Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Hyper E-Ride Electric Mountain Bike (2 Options)
$398.00 $798.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
96¢
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (32-Oz)
$3.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Jetstream Smart Plugs
$10.00 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Homes & Gardens 32" Outdoor Firepit
$89.99 $191.37
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
4-Count Jetstream Smart Wi-Fi Bulb Kit
$15.00 $44.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Onn. 65" Class 4K (2160p) UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR
$228.00 $499.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Rollbacks from $6.97!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant
$9.79 $16.89
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pk Philips Sonicare Optimal Replacement Heads
$24.99 $30
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (32-Oz)
$3.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Buy 3, Get 2 Free Body Care + Free Shipping on $50
B3G2
Walgreens
Walgreens
Back! Custom Face Mask w/ Filter
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
ALDI
ALDI
10-Count Disposable Face Masks (In-Store)
$4.99
Amazon
Amazon
Professional Muscle Massage Gun
$26.99
Costco
Costco
Covid-19 Saliva PCR Test Kit
$139.99
FREE SHIPPING
CNN
CNN
A Family That Raised $2 Million for Their Baby's Life-saving Medical Treatment Has Received It for Free
NEWS
Amazon
Amazon
20-ct KN95 Facemask
$34.00 $40.00
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow