Walmart is now offering Daily Pickup Hours dedicated to senior citizens and first responders. Every day from 7am to 8am, customers over the age of 60 and first responders can pick their orders up from Walmart before everybody else.



These contact-free pickups simply require the customer to open their trunk and let the associate load their groceries. There is no need to get out of the car or sign for the order.



Previously, Walmart enacted a dedicated 'elderly' shopping time every Tuesday during the first hour of store opening. Now, Walmart is going one step further in promoting social distancing, especially for those most vulnerable to COVID-19, by offering a dedicated, no-contact pickup time for those customers.