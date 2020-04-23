To help ease the stress of shopping during COVID-19, Walmart in collaboration with Nextdoor have just launched the 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors' program. This new service allows people to connect with individuals in their local community to either request assistance or offer to help others with shopping needs!



How It Works:

Visit Nextdoor.com or log on to the Nextdoor app [ios or Android]

Click on the “Groups” tab

List of local Walmart stores will appear at the top of the page

Members can share a message in the group feed if they need help or want to help

Members can work out details of the shopping trip on the message board or via direct message

Neighbors are encouraged to utilize contact-free payment options and delivery methods.

