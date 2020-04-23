Walmart
To help ease the stress of shopping during COVID-19, Walmart in collaboration with Nextdoor have just launched the 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors' program. This new service allows people to connect with individuals in their local community to either request assistance or offer to help others with shopping needs!
How It Works:
