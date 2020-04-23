Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
New ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ Program
News
Apr 23, 2020
52  Likes 0  Comments
17
About this Deal

To help ease the stress of shopping during COVID-19, Walmart in collaboration with Nextdoor have just launched the 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors' program. This new service allows people to connect with individuals in their local community to either request assistance or offer to help others with shopping needs!

How It Works:
  1. Visit Nextdoor.com or log on to the Nextdoor app [ios or Android]
  2. Click on the “Groups” tab
  3. List of local Walmart stores will appear at the top of the page
  4. Members can share a message in the group feed if they need help or want to help
  5. Members can work out details of the shopping trip on the message board or via direct message
  6. Neighbors are encouraged to utilize contact-free payment options and delivery methods.

Read more here.

What do you think of 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors' program? Let us know in the comments below!

Walmart groceries News retail retail news Coronavirus Covid-19 Nextdoor
