In order to help America get back up on its feet, Walmart is now hosting COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites across the nation.



Currently, there are 139 sites in 22 states that have tested over 38,000 people. You can see all available drive-thru testing sites here.



Who can be tested?

Anybody that meets CDC and state guidelines should be tested, which includes first responders, health care workers, and people experiencing symptoms linked to COVID-19.



You must make an appointment to be tested.



How can I make an appointment?

For eTrueNorth lab sites, please vist DoINeedaCOVID19test.com



For Quest Diagnostics lab sites, please visit MyQuestCOVIDTes.com

How long does it take to get results?

Quest can delivery results within two days, while eTrueNorth can delivery results between three to five days.



What type of test is used?

All sites employ a self-administered nasal swab test where individuals can swab their own nose while in their vehicles. A trained Walmart pharmacist will watch over you to ensure the sample is taken correctly. You will then drop the sealed sample into a container on your way out of the drive-thru site.