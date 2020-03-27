Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart

Walmart Offers 'No Contact' Purchases & Deliveries
Mar 27, 2020
In response to the coronavirus, Walmart is now offering customers an option for no contact purchases and delivery. These new no contact policies allow the retailer to conform to social distancing practices.

When making a purchase, Walmart is trying to keep interactions between employees and customers limited. Shoppers can now pay via Walmart Pay and scan a QR code with their phone to complete the transaction without needing to tap the pay pad screen.

In addition, customers picking up orders can simply open their trunk and allow Walmart staffers to load the items without needing to get a signature.

For delivery orders, drivers will now simply leave the customer's items outside the front door. No signature will be required for deliveries as well.

Going further, Walmart, as well as Kroger and Albertsons, are in the process of installing plexiglass sneeze guards at the registers. Walmart and Kroger have also placed decals on store floors that signal safe spaces for customers to stand.

Walmart News health Safety shopping retail news Coronavirus Covid-19
