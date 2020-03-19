Similarly to Target, Walmart just announced that starting today (3/19), they are trimming hours for a second time due to the coronavirus. Most stores will now be open from 7am to 8:30pm (local). Any stores open later than 7am will keep their normal starting hours.



In addition, from March 24th to April 28th, Walmart will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday, which will start one hour before store opening. This event is open for senior citizens aged 60 or older. By doing so, Walmart is now joining Target, Dollar General, and Stop & Shop in offering 'elderly' shopping time to those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.



