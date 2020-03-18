Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Walmart

Walmart Cutting Hours + Offering 'Elderly' Time
News
Mar 18, 2020
30  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Similarly to Target, Walmart just announced that starting today (3/19), they are trimming hours for a second time due to the coronavirus. Most stores will now be open from 7am to 8:30pm (local). Any stores open later than 7am will keep their normal starting hours.

In addition, from March 24th to April 28th, Walmart will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday, which will start one hour before store opening. This event is open for senior citizens aged 60 or older. By doing so, Walmart is now joining Target, Dollar General, and Stop & Shop in offering 'elderly' shopping time to those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See more stores cutting their hours or closing because of COVID-19 here.

🏷 Deal Tags

Walmart groceries News shopping grocery store retail news seniors Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
The "Big Save" Event Coming October 11
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack 3.5' Pre-Lit Artificial Porch Tree
$18.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Equate Hand Soap (56-Oz)
$7.68
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing
$26.99 $53.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
4-Piece Walnew Outdoor Furniture Set
$149.99 $249.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off Halloween Boo-tique
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off Kitchen, Dining & Entertaining Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
14-Pk Wonder Nation Girls' Brief Panties (2 Colors)
$9.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Goplus 1HP Electric Treadmill
$279.99 $899.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Paw Patrol On a Roll (Nintendo Switch)
$19.93
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 70-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Verizon
Verizon
New $30 Unlimited Plus Plan
$30/mo
HOT
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing These 63 Stores
NEWS
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
HOT
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Pandemic Travel Collapse Exposes Booking Industry’s Business Secrets
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Students and Teachers Can Get a Free Pair of AirPods from Apple—but Not for Long
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Justice Stores Closing 2020: More Locations to Close As Part of Ascena Retail Group Bankruptcy. See The New List.
NEWS
Target
Target
Target to Hire 130,000 Employees For Holiday
NEWS
Walmart
Walmart
The "Big Save" Event Coming October 11
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Target
Target
'Deal Days' Start on 10/13
NEWS
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Revealed! ToyShop Best Toys of 2020
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow