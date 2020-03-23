Walmart is one of the latest retailers who is temporarily increasing the hourly wage of employees due to increase in demand caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.



The company will be hiring 150,000 workers to employ in its fulfillment centers and will raise pay by $2 through Memorial Day. Minimum pay will go up to about $15 to $19 per hour.



Plus, current employees and hires they refer can earn a $250 bonus after the new employee has maintained his/her position for 90 days.



Other retailers who have been hiring more employees and increasing pay to meet consumer demands due to the Coronavirus include Amazon, Target and Kroger.



