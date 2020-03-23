Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart Temporarily Raises Pay Due to Coronavirus
News
Mar 23, 2020
44  Likes 0  Comments
9
About this Deal

Walmart is one of the latest retailers who is temporarily increasing the hourly wage of employees due to increase in demand caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company will be hiring 150,000 workers to employ in its fulfillment centers and will raise pay by $2 through Memorial Day. Minimum pay will go up to about $15 to $19 per hour.

Plus, current employees and hires they refer can earn a $250 bonus after the new employee has maintained his/her position for 90 days.

Other retailers who have been hiring more employees and increasing pay to meet consumer demands due to the Coronavirus include Amazon, Target and Kroger.

Read more here.

What do you think of Walmart's plan to increase pay and hire more workers? Let us know in the comments below!

