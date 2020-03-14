CNBC
Mar 14, 2020
Beginning 3/15, Walmart is changing schedule in stores due to coronavirus.
Details:
Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer wrote in a post blog:
"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for."
Read the blog here.
Check your local Walmart store hours here.
