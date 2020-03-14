Beginning 3/15, Walmart is changing schedule in stores due to coronavirus.



Details:

Stores that normally open 24 hours will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Other stores, which are typically open until midnight, will also have reduced hours

Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer wrote in a post blog:

"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for."



Read the blog here.



Check your local Walmart store hours here.