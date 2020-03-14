Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart Cuts Stores' Hours Due to Coronavirus
News
Mar 14, 2020
26  Likes 5  Comments
4
Beginning 3/15, Walmart is changing schedule in stores due to coronavirus.

Details:
  • Stores that normally open 24 hours will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Other stores, which are typically open until midnight, will also have reduced hours

Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer wrote in a post blog:
"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for."

Read the blog here.

Check your local Walmart store hours here.

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks for noted
branie
branie (L5)
Mar 14, 2020
I just came from Walmart and just noticed a sign on the door with the new hours. I hadn't been out shopping since Tuesday. It was a sight to see all the empty aisles. Not one roll of T.P. to purchase. Bread aisle was nearly empty. Milk was just about gone. Almost looked like a day before a blizzard. Too bad this virus could not just melt like snow does. :(
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Mar 15, 2020
I hear you! Our son went to our local Giant Eagle (similar to Kroger's) to pick up our order. Never did pick up before; it was a first. He came back with only half the stuff; no eggs, meat items I wanted, ice cream...and the list goes on. I don't wanna go out cuz the hubby (72 years old) is on oxygen 24/7 (COPD) and although he doesn't have the virus, I don't wanna risk bringing him back any cooties! We're both stuck in the house. Hopefully, we won't kill each other! Haven't done so after 43 year through:)
branie
branie (L5)
Mar 15, 2020
Safer to stay home and enjoy your time together Ezzy, lol.... On a serious note. Just let your son bring you groceries. I have told my parents to stay home, they are also in their 70's, we will get what they need. My 80 year old great uncle lives 2 hours away and I have invited him to stay with us. Hopefully he stops being stubborn and comes here..
My hubby works at a grocery store so we should be ok and be able to get friends and family what they need, BUT stores are having a hard time keeping the shelves stocked so it is important to remember you are not the only person in the world, do you really need 15 packs of T.P. or 5 gallons of milk?

IDK, thought I had seen panic mode prior to a blizzard, but this is uncharted territory! Bless us all.
