In order to better help the spread of coronavirus, Walmart is now limiting the number of shoppers allowed in each store. Starting today (4/4), no more than five customers will be allowed for each 1,000 square feet of store. This new policy is an attempt to promote social distancing guidelines.



Though most Walmart locations have multiple entrances, all stores will now only utilize one entrance for customers, more than likely the entrance closest to the grocery section. Customers will line up at this one entrance and enter one by one into the store. Staff and signage will also remind shoppers about the importance in social distancing.



Walmart's vice president and chief operating officer, Dacona Smith, explains, ""Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a '1-out-1-in' basis."



Starting today, Target is also limiting the amount of shoppers in each store.