Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Walmart

Walmart Now Limiting Number of Shoppers
News
Apr 03, 2020
33  Likes 2  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

In order to better help the spread of coronavirus, Walmart is now limiting the number of shoppers allowed in each store. Starting today (4/4), no more than five customers will be allowed for each 1,000 square feet of store. This new policy is an attempt to promote social distancing guidelines.

Though most Walmart locations have multiple entrances, all stores will now only utilize one entrance for customers, more than likely the entrance closest to the grocery section. Customers will line up at this one entrance and enter one by one into the store. Staff and signage will also remind shoppers about the importance in social distancing.

Walmart's vice president and chief operating officer, Dacona Smith, explains, ""Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a '1-out-1-in' basis."

Starting today, Target is also limiting the amount of shoppers in each store.

🏷 Deal Tags

Walmart groceries store News USA TODAY news article Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ianjohannes
ianjohannes (L1)
Apr 04, 2020
What about the ELDERLY????
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 04, 2020
Walmart has reserved the first hour every Tuesday for elderly shoppers.

https://www.dealsplus.com/special-offers/news/p_some-grocery-stores-are-offering-elderly-hours-to-help
Likes Reply
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Best Deals from 'Big Save' Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
The 'Big Save' Electronics Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Coleman SaluSpa AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
$229.00 $389.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Lenovo Chromebook S330 14.0" Notebook
$199.00 $299.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
JVC 32" Class HD Roku Smart LED TV
$98.00 $129.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Crayola 2-Pc Outfit Set (3 Options)
$6.50 $30.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
$19.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set
$31.97 $46.69
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Old Navy
Old Navy
Variety Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks
$9.50+
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walmart
Walmart
32-Oz Lysol Multi-Purpose Cleaner (In-Store)
$2.48
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova
Face Masks from $1.98!
$1.98
Staples
Staples
21-Oz Hempz Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
$9.99 $17.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
H&M
H&M
H&M Closing 250 Stores Due to COVID-19
NEWS
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Family Video
Family Video
Family Video Store Recently Announced Plans to Close 200 of Its Stores Throughout The Midwest and South. "
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
COVID-19 Health Deals to Grab During Prime Day: Masks, Thermometers, Disinfectants
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
HHS Invests $480 Million in Cue Health to Boost Manufacturing of Rapid Coronavirus Test
NEWS
arrow
arrow