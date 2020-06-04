Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
New Wendy's Breakfast Menu Deals!
Mar 08, 2020
Expires : 04/06/20
Free Dave’s Single w/ Mobile Order (exp 4/6)


Wendy's just launched their new breakfast menu earlier this week.

In honor of that, you can now score the following delicious deals:
  • Buy One B'fast Croissant, Get One for $1
  • Buy One Baconator, Get One for $1
  • Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit w/ Purchase
  • Free Any Size Hot Coffee w/ Purchase
  • $2 Off Any Breakfast or Premium Combo
  • $1 Small Frosty-ccino

Note: must order through the app [iOS or Android].

Find your nearest Wendy's here.

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 24, 2020
Updated with more freebies
Likes Reply
