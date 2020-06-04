Free Dave’s Single w/ Mobile Order (exp 4/6)





Wendy's just launched their new breakfast menu earlier this week.



In honor of that, you can now score the following delicious deals:

Buy One B'fast Croissant, Get One for $1



Buy One Baconator, Get One for $1



Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit w/ Purchase



Free Any Size Hot Coffee w/ Purchase



$2 Off Any Breakfast or Premium Combo



$1 Small Frosty-ccino

Note: must order through the app [iOS or Android].



Find your nearest Wendy's here.