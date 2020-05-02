It’s been six weeks since the first stay-at-home orders were announced. The coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged more than a million known cases and more than 60,000 deaths. Nearly two months since the social distancing measures began, certain states are slowly starting to reopen their economies.



See where lockdowns have been lifted below.



Alabama:

“Safer at Home” order, effective until 5 p.m. May 15



Partial reopening went into effect April 30

Alaska:

Partial reopening went into effect 8 a.m. April 24

Arizona:

Stay at home, effective 5 p.m. March 31 until May 15



Partial reopening planned, effective May 4

Arkansas:

Partial reopening went into effect May 1

Colorado:

Partial reopening went into effect April 27

Florida:

Stay at home, effective 12:01 a.m. April 3 until April 30



Partial reopening planned, effective May 4

Georgia:

Shelter in place, effective April 3 till April 30



Partial reopening went into effect April 24

Idaho:

Stay at home, effective 5 p.m. March 25 until April 30



Partial reopening went into effect May 1

Indiana:

Stay at home, effective 11:59 p.m. March 24 until May 1



Partial reopening planned, effective May 4

Iowa:

Partial reopening went into effect 5 a.m. May 1

Kansas:

Stay at home, effective 12:01 a.m. March 30 until May 3



Partial reopening planned, effective May 4

Kentucky:

Partial reopening planned, effective May 11

Maine:

Stay at home, effective 12:01 a.m. April 2 until May 31



Partial reopening went into effect May 1

Minnesota:

Stay at home, effective 11:59 p.m. March 27 until May 18



Partial reopening planned, effective May 4

Mississippi:

Safer at home, effective 5 p.m. April 3 until 8 a.m. May 11



Partial reopening went into effect 8 a.m. April 27

Missouri:

Stay at home, effective 12:01 a.m. April 6 until May 3



Partial reopening planned, effective May 4

Montana:

Partial reopening went into effect April 27

Nebraska:

Partial reopening planned, effective May 4

Nevada:

Stay at home, effective April 1 until May 15



Partial reopening went into effect May 1

See all states on the full article by NBC News and learn more about details on each state.