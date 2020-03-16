Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
White House Issues New Guidelines for COVID-19
News
Mar 16, 2020
43  Likes 4  Comments
About this Deal

Yesterday (3/16), President Donald Trump announced new guidelines for stopping the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

These New Guidelines Include:
  • Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people
  • Avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts
  • Encourage schooling from home across the country

When asked by a reporter how long these guidelines could last, the president replied, "people are talking about July, August, something like that."

Here is the full speech from President Trump:
My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts," Trump said. “If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus, and we are going to have a big celebration altogether. With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly -- a lot of progress has been made.

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
isuruupekshe
isuruupekshe (L1)
Aug 20, 2020
Really informative! :)
Likes Reply
henrypham
henrypham (L1)
Mar 22, 2020
The situation looks serious!
Likes Reply
bbshank
bbshank (L1)
Mar 17, 2020
President Trump and his team are doing a great job of slowing down and even stopping the spread of the coronavirus!!!!!!! Just pay attention to the guide lines and do everything possible to stay well and not spread it!!! We will continue to pray for guidance and wisdom for our leaders! Thank you President Donald Trump for all you are doing for America!!!!!
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 17, 2020
I like how serious the Prime Ministers/ Presidents of countries in the world are taking drastic measures for the safety of the people... I applaud them 👍👏👏👏👏
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
