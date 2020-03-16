Yesterday (3/16), President Donald Trump announced new guidelines for stopping the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



These New Guidelines Include:

Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people



Avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts



Encourage schooling from home across the country

When asked by a reporter how long these guidelines could last, the president replied, "people are talking about July, August, something like that."



Here is the full speech from President Trump:

My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts," Trump said. “If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus, and we are going to have a big celebration altogether. With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly -- a lot of progress has been made.