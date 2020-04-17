Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Will There Be Another Stimulus Check?
Apr 17, 2020
Over the past week, the IRS sent out stimulus checks to over 80 million Americans, and they are still in the process of sending the remaining 60 million checks. Yet, with the economy still in lockdown, the $1,200 checks sent out may not be enough to help struggling families.

When first proposed, the House of Representative's CARES Act included even more generous stimulus payments than the current checks being sent out. In fact, echoing that original proposal, a new separate proposal, called the Emergency Money for the People Act, is now calling for payments of $2,000 per month to every American, aged 16 and older who makes less than $130,000 annually, for a total of six months. Married couples could earn $4,000 per month, if they make less than $260,000 annually.

In addition, the new proposal would allow families to receive an extra $500 per child (for up to three children). Plus, those claimed as a dependent on tax returns are now eligible in that the parent or guardian claiming them would also receive a $500 dependent credit. So, under the new bill's guidelines, a married couple with two children, earning less than $260,000 annually, could get as much as $5,500 per month for at least six months.

While this new bill is in the very early stages of the legislative process, it would be a huge help to struggling families. Unfortunately, to many American's the one time $1,200 payment is not enough to help them pay the bills and make ends meat.

Have you received your stimulus check? What do you think of receiving another check? Let us know below.

