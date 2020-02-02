Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
40 Free Classic Boneless Wings w/ $40 Purchase

Free W/P
Expires: 02/02/20
Applebees Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

To celebrate Super Bowl on Sunday 2/2, Applebee's is offering 40 Free Classic Boneless Wings with a $40+ online purchase when you apply code FREEWINGS at checkout! Delivery is free.

Offer Details:
  • Order delivery online or via the mobile app [ios or Android]
  • Order will be delivered to your door
  • Enjoy your food and the Big Game

Read more about this offer here.

Comments (2)

Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Jan 31, 2020
YUM, great deal.
Reply
shirley16287
shirley16287 (L1)
Jan 30, 2020
I'm getting this love the food
Reply
