Immediate Access to Stimulus Check?
News
Apr 16, 2020
Stimulus checks have started to disburse but issues have surfaced, such as people having trouble accessing their funds or having to wait for checks to be mailed.

As a solution to these issues, Walmart recently announced that people can direct deposit stimulus check funds to a Walmart MoneyCard instead of waiting for a physical check to be mailed to them.

What is a Walmart MoneyCard? It's a reloadable debit card that can be used anywhere Visa and Mastercard are accepted. An amount of $500 must first be loaded onto the card. New customers can sign up and receive bank account information right away. This bank account information can be used on the IRS Portal to initiate direct deposit process.

Read more here.

What do you think of Walmart's MoneyCard option for stimulus checks? Let us know in the comments below!

Walmart News Credit Card Bank Account finanace saving tips Coronavirus Covid-19
