Due to COVID-19, several businesses have had to temporarily shut down leaving many people unemployed. To help with a lagging economy, the government decided to issue Economic Impact Payments to help people with any financial hardships.



Payments for direct deposit are already sending out. If you have not received yours yet, you can check the status of your payment here!



If you need to update your bank info to help get your payment faster, then you can do so here.



Get more information here.



Payment Details:

$1,200 for individual or head of household filers



$2,400 for married filing jointly