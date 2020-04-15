Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Internal Revenue Service

Check the Status of Your Stimulus Payment
HOT
News
Apr 15, 2020
53  Likes 4  Comments
18
See Deal

About this Deal

Due to COVID-19, several businesses have had to temporarily shut down leaving many people unemployed. To help with a lagging economy, the government decided to issue Economic Impact Payments to help people with any financial hardships.

Payments for direct deposit are already sending out. If you have not received yours yet, you can check the status of your payment here!

If you need to update your bank info to help get your payment faster, then you can do so here.

Get more information here.

Payment Details:
  • $1,200 for individual or head of household filers
  • $2,400 for married filing jointly

🏷 Deal Tags

News IRS saving tips Coronavirus Covid-19 Coronavirus Tax Relief irs check stimulus check
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ningbaby
ningbaby (L1)
Apr 17, 2020
great
Likes Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Apr 16, 2020
Very convenient.
Likes Reply
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (32-Oz)
$3.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
TopMask 100 Pieces, Disposable Face Masks for Outdoor Protection, 3 Layer Design Mask
$2.60 $29.99
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
50-Count Kids' Non-Medical Disposable Face Masks
$6.98 $11.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Hot Topic
Hot Topic
Disney Face Masks (Multiple Styles)
$10.43+
Cashback Up to 0.5%
ALDI
ALDI
10-Count Disposable Face Masks (In-Store)
$4.99
Bacon-scented Face Masks? Enter to Win!
Offer
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Target’s Newest Shopping Safety Measures
NEWS
HOT
Costco
Costco
Covid-19 Saliva PCR Test Kit
$139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Yahoo
Yahoo
Stimulus Checks Could Take Weeks or Months to Arrive As Pelosi and Mnuchin Remain Locked in Negotiations
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Home Depot Releases Black Friday Sales Ad with Deals Starting Nov. 6 Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic
NEWS
arrow
arrow