70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Flight Bookings

Whether you want to explore winter wonderland or skip the snow and head somewhere sunny, we can help you get there with 70% off your next flight.

  • 70%* off flight-only bookings or the flight portion of vacation packages
  • Travel: 12/10/20 - 12/22/20 & 1/6/20 - 3/4/20
  • Enter this code (all caps, no spaces) in the Promotion Code box on the home pageMore
    1 used today - Expires 12/20/20
    Round Trip for $90 (or Less)

  • Travel: 12/11/20 - 2/10/21
  • Blackout Dates: 12/23/20 - 12/29/20 & 1/2/21 - 1/3/21
  • Book By: 11:59 PM EST on December 17, 2020More
    Expires 12/17/20
    Official Spirit Flight Offers

    About Spirit Airlines

    Spirit Airlines is the leading Ultra Low Cost Carrier in the United States, the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Latin America.