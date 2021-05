Amazon is offering this 2-Person Dome Tent w/ Carry Bag for only $23.80 with free shipping on orders $25 or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



2-person dome tent with a large D-style door



Rain fly helps ensure water stays out of tent



Includes an interior storage pocket



Fiberglass poles and ventilation window



Dimensions: 6.25’ x 4.80’ x 3.50’



Weight: 2.35 pounds



Received 4+ stars from over 5,545 reviews

Compare to $29.99 at Best Buy and $24.99 at Home Depot.