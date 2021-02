Target has this 2-Pack Takeya 24-Oz Water Bottle (5 Options) for only $17.50 ($8.75 each) with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Product Details:

Includes two leakproof 24oz stainless steel water bottles



Featuring the Best Lid Ever, an innovative spout lid that allows for easy one-handed drinking or pouring



Easy carry loop handle for easy carrying



BPA Free hydration solution



Lifetime warranty