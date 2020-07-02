Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
adidas Coupons

adidas

Faux Leather Mini Backpack (Ships Free)
$16.50 $43.00
Jul 02, 2020
Expires : 07/06/20
34  Likes 1  Comments
9
See Deal
Cashback Up to 0.5%

About this Deal

Adidas is offering this Faux Leather Mini Backpack for only $16.50 when you use code SUMMER (extra 25% off) at checkout with free shipping for Creators Club members [free to join].

Details:
  • Dimensions: 4.5" x 3.5" x 6.5"
  • 100% polyurethane pebbled leather
  • Front zip pocket
  • Mesh pocket with key fob inside
  • Adjustable webbing shoulder straps
  • Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

Women Free Shipping sports gear Adidas sporting goods Backpacks Sports & Outdoors Handbags
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 02, 2020
Very Nice!
Likes Reply
adidas See All arrow
adidas
adidas
40% Off Storewide | Adidas Factory Outlets
40% Off
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Buy Any Shoe, Get 30% Off Entire Order
30% Off
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
adidas
adidas
Adidas Response SR 5.0 Shoes - Blue | Adidas US
$47.60 $75.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
adidas
adidas
Adidas Fall Sale Clothing, Shoes & Accessories Up to 50% OFF
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 - 30% OFF
$46.00 $65.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
40% OFF - Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes + FREE SHIPPING
$78.00 $130.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
30% OFF | Adidas Questar Flow Shoes + FREE SHIPPING
$53.00 $75.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas CREATORS CLUB WEEK ( 10/14 - 10/20)
Offer
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas Kaptir X Shoes - Blue | 30% OFF + FREE SHIPPING
$77.00 $85.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas Mens Strutter Wide Shoes
$29.40 $60.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Daily WOW Deals + Extra 15% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Target
Target
Now Live! Up to 50% Off Early Deal Days
SALE
HOT
Amazon Is Offering $165 in Prime Day Credits
NEWS
adidas
adidas
40% Off Storewide | Adidas Factory Outlets
40% Off
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Free $29 Bonus Card w/ New BEYOND+ Membership
Offer
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off 'Fabulous Fall Sale' + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
eBay
eBay
Up to 80% Off 'The Brand Outlet'
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings
SALE
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 80% Off Clearance Shoes + Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Best Buy
Best Buy
5-Qt Insignia Digital Air Fryer + Ships Free
$49.99 $119.99
Cashback Available
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera
$49.99 $124.98
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
8-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$39.99 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
KN95 Protective 5 Layers Face Mask [50 Pack]
$13.99
FREE SHIPPING
DSW
DSW
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra $10-$60 Off
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
The North Face
The North Face
Access Backpack
$49.99 $235.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Thomasville Timeless Classic Rugs (Mult. Options)
$74.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Reebok
Reebok
Women's Ardara 3 Sneakers (4 Styles)
$24.99 $55.00
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Up to 70% Off 'Friends & Family' Sale + Extra 30%
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow