Adidas is offering this Faux Leather Mini Backpack for only $16.50 when you use code SUMMER (extra 25% off) at checkout with free shipping for Creators Club members [free to join].



Details:

Dimensions: 4.5" x 3.5" x 6.5"



100% polyurethane pebbled leather



Front zip pocket



Mesh pocket with key fob inside



Adjustable webbing shoulder straps



Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews