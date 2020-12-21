Costco
Babe Ruth Hand Signed Home Run Baseball
$64000
2h ago
Expires : 01/15/21
Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Have an extra $64,000 laying around? Then head over to Costco to score this historic Babe Ruth Autographed Home Run Special Baseball! This ball is hand signed by the Great Bambino himself and includes a full letter of authenticity.
