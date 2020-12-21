Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Babe Ruth Hand Signed Home Run Baseball
FREE SHIPPING
$64000
2h ago
Expires : 01/15/21
11  Likes 1  Comments
8
About this Deal

Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Have an extra $64,000 laying around? Then head over to Costco to score this historic Babe Ruth Autographed Home Run Special Baseball! This ball is hand signed by the Great Bambino himself and includes a full letter of authenticity.

Features:
  • Hand Signed by Babe Ruth
  • Graded 8 by PSA
  • Includes Full Letter of Authenticity

Sports Costco Sports & Outdoors baseball Sports memorabilia memorabilia Sports Collectibles babe ruth
💬 1  Comments

BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
1h ago
Wao this is a treasure for collectors!
