Amazon has this 32-Oz Contigo Fit Autoseal Water Bottle in color licorice for only $8.12! Shipping is free on $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

Autoseal technology seals between sips for spill- and leak-proof drinking



One-handed drinking for mid-workout convenience



Protective cover keeps dirt and germs away from the spout



Integrated carry handle for easy transport



Dishwasher-safe lid and body



BPA-free lid and body are made of premium plastic that is shatter-, stain-, and odor-resistant



Received 4.6 stars out of 1,770+ reviews