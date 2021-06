Walmart is offering this Huffy 20" Rock It Boys Bike for only $59.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Features bold designs with a cool, energetic style



Durable steel bicycle frame in blue



Comfortable grips coordinate with the design



Padded seat with a quick-release lever



Recommended Age: 5 to 9 years



Ideal Rider Height: 44 to 56 inches



Weight: 28.16 lbs



Received 4+ stars from over 1,030 reviews