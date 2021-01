Nordstrom has this 40-Oz Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Cap Bottle for only $29.97 with free shipping.



Product Details:

10 1/2" x 3 1/2"; 2 1/2" cap diameter



Holds 40 oz.



TempShield insulation



Keeps liquids hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 24



BPA-free; phthalate-free



18/8 pro-grade stainless steel



Hand wash