Rei Co-Op has this Hydro Flask Standard Water Bottle (3 Colors) for only $17.93! Enjoy free shipping on $50+.



Product Details:

TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation protects temperature for hours



Designed for ultimate portability and easy-carry comfort with the insulated Flex Cap lid



18/8 professional-grade stainless steel won't retain or transfer flavors, and is tough enough for any adventure



BPA-free



Proprietary powder coat finish



Narrow design is easy to hold and fits into most cup holders



Hydro Flask lifetime warranty



Received 4+ stars out of 540+ reviews