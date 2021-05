Best Buy has this Intex Rainbow Slide Inflatable Pool Ring Center for only $99.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Has a slide, ring toss game, ball roller game, ball toss game, water sprayer, and comes with 6 colored balls



For swimmers ages 2 and up



There is a wading pool and a main pool and room for 5 to 6 little ones



Round kiddie pool measures 9.75 x 6.3 feet



Assembly Required



Pump not included