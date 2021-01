Walmart is offering this Master Lock Hardened Steel Bicycle U-Lock for only $6.97 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

U-lock with a 6-1/8" (15cm) wide hardened steel body



1/2" (13mm) diameter double locking shackle



Disc key cylinder prevents picking



Hardened steel body resists cutting, sawing and prying



Protective vinyl coating prevents scratching