Amazon has this NIBIRU SPORT Ping Pong Paddle Set for only $17.99 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save!



Note: cancel your subscription at any time.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Includes four ping-pong paddles and eight durable ping pong balls



Crafted with durable rubber with premier thickness and balance for improved ball speed, control, spin



Reactive ping pong balls



Indoor and outdoor playability



Received 4+ stars out of 3,560+ reviews