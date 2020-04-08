Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Osprey Packs Daylite Daypack

$29.99 $49.95
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/04/20
About this Deal

Woot is offering this Osprey Packs Daylite Daypack for only $29.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Details:
  • Large panel-loading main compartment
  • Attaches to a variety of compatible Osprey packs
  • Side mesh pockets
  • Front pocket with mesh organizer and key clip
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,295 Amazon reviews

Compare to $50.00 at REI.

