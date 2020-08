Walmart has this 10-Pack Ozark Trail Aluminum Flashlight Set for only $5.97 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Product Details:

Set of 10 Ozark Trail LED flashlights



Heavy duty aluminum structures



Each flashlight takes 3 AAA batteries



Set includes 30 AAA batteries



Flashlights features 5 different colors for color-coding situations or ownership



Ideal for camping and adding to your inventory of emergency items