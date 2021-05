Walmart is offering this Ozark Trail Basic Folding Camp Chair (3 Colors) for only $5.97 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Durable standard polyester fabric



PE coating for long-lasting comfort



Quad-folding frame folds down compactly



Mesh cup holder keeps drinks and other items within reach



Product weight (pounds): 4.4lbs



Dimensions (inches): 32.1” x 19.1” x 31.9”



Weight capacity (pounds): 225 lbs.



Received 4+ stars from over 260 reviews