Walmart has this Roadmaster Granite Peak 26" Bike for only $98.00 with free shipping, or opt for free store pickup where available.



Note: price & availability may vary by location.



Product Details:

Steel mountain-style frame and front suspension fork for a durable ride



18-speed twist shifters for a wide gear range and smooth shifting



Front and rear linear pull-brakes provide crisp, efficient stopping



Light and strong alloy rims add durability without weighing you down



3-piece mountain crank means less pesky maintenance on your end



Tool-free adjustable seat post for easy height adjustments on the go



Color options: black, purple, white, grey, teal



Roadmaster Granite Peak Bicycle is ideal for both rough, unpaved terrain and smoother, paved streets