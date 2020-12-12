Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Coupon of the Day
30% Back In Rewards On Ink & Toner

Use this coupon code at Staples to get 30% back in rewards on your ink & toner purchase!More
Expires 12/12/20
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping (No Minimum)

3 used today
$5 OFF
Official Staples Coupons & Specials

Check out Staples' deals center where you can find currently available coupons. Can't find a coupon you're looking for? You can always get a $5 off $25 coupon by texting "SAVINGS" to 555444. Offer valid for new subscribers only. You can text "STOP" at any time to stop messages.

For even more savings, you can view Staples' weekly ad and find the best available deals of the week!

Are you a frequent Staples shopper? Consider signing up for the Staples reward program. Get up to 5% back in rewards, free next-day delivery on orders over $49.99, and get $2 back in rewards per recycled ink cartridge.More
66 comments
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Select Breakroom Essentials

Staples is offering up to 30% off select breakroom essentials. Perk up, fill up, and clean up. No coupon code is required.More
$50 OFF
$50 Off $150+ First Purchase | Staples More Account

Get $50 off your first Staples More account purchase over $150.More
1 comment
Discounts for Teachers

Shop this sale section for teachers to get discounts on thousands of items.More
1 used today
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Staples Outlet Items

Shop the outlet deals from Staples for savings up to 65% off on laptops, printers, mouses, and more office electronics and accessories. No promo code needed.More
$15 OFF
$15 Off $50 Print & Marketing Services

30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Select Monitors

$5 Gift Reward for Teachers With Classroom Rewards

1 used today
30% Off Select Custom Holiday Cards and Invitations

Expires 12/19/20
B3G1 FREE
Buy 3, Get 1 Free Select Disposable Face Masks

Expires 1/2/21
15% OFF
15% Off Logitech MK550 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo with Laptop Purchase

Expires 12/26/20
$15 Off Select Posters or Yard Signs

when you spend $75 or more.More
Expires 1/31/21
$110 OFF
$110 Off Norton 360 Platinum Software with Desktop Purchase

Expires 1/31/21
$90 OFF
$90 Off McAfee LiveSafe Software When You Buy Any PC or Laptop

Expires 12/31/20
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping (No Minimum) | Staples Plus

For a limited time, sign up for a Staples Plus membership for $15 a year (Reg. $49 a year) and get $27.49 paper every day, 10% back in rewards on ink & toner, guaranteed lowest prices on your five favorites with business exclusive pricing, and free next-day delivery!

You can cancel within 30 days and receive a full refund.

Note: If you are an existing Rewards member, your new paid membership benefits will replace any savings you may have received.More
CASH BACK
5% Cash Back + Free Shipping On $50+ | Staples Rewards

Save up to 60% off today's Staples sales and discounts, plus all rewards members get an extra 5% off every order when you become a Staples Rewards member! It's free to join.

Membership Rewards:
  • Earn rewards in-stores and online on eligible purchases.
  • You can choose to receive your rewards through email or mail.
  • Get $2 back in Staples Rewards for every eligible cartridge recycled in person or online.
  • Rewards members get free next-day shipping on orders over $49.99 when placed by 5pm local time, excluding weekends and holidays.More
2 comments
20% OFF
20% Off $30 Print & Marketing Order

3 comments
$100 OFF
Up to $100 Off Select Chairs

65% OFF
Up to 65% Off Daily Deals

Refurbished Deals

100% Back in Rewards with Print & Marketing Service Purchase

About Staples

Staples offers office supplies, school supplies and work necessities such as ink, toner, electronics and furniture. You can even get all your printing needs, breakroom and cleaning supplies, or snag top-rated laptops, tablets or TVs online or in stores. Use todayâ€™s Staples coupons and in-store offers to save up to 50% off your order online or in-store.

How to Use a Staples Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

  1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping cart.

  2. Click the shopping cart icon on the top right corner.
    staples

  3. Enter your code into the box that says â€œCoupon Codeâ€ and click â€œApply.â€ It can be found next to the words â€œOrder Summary.â€
    staples

  4. See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    staples


What are the best Staples coupons?

The best Staples coupon codes weâ€™ve seen offer $10 off $50 and $20 off $100. If youâ€™re lucky, you can catch the famous 25% off coupon that only comes around several times a year. Best of all, when you see an online code, thereâ€™s almost always a printable coupon to go along with it. We also carry 10-25% off coupons that work on specific categories such as electronics, tech accessories, breakroom and cleaning products, ink and toner, furniture, etc. at any time. These coupons change weekly, so check out the full list of coupons here or check out the weekly ad to find online and in-store sales, deals, and printable coupons of the week.

How do I use a coupon code?

To use your coupon, add all items to your cart. When youâ€™re in your shopping cart, enter in the code where it says â€œCoupons and Rewards.â€ Your discount will apply automatically, plus youâ€™ll get free shipping when you spend over $50. If your code doesnâ€™t work, it may be a coupon for in-store shopping only. Every coupon will state whether itâ€™s valid for in-store, online, or phone orders.

How do I get the best deal?

Staples always offers competitive prices on everything they sell. But to make sure you get the best deals possible, we suggest shopping Staples Deals of the Day, which means itâ€™s undoubtedly at a cheap price! And of course, the best time to save money is by shopping Staples Black Friday deals, when tons of great sales roll out. In addition, there will be multiple coupons to choose from to make those deals even cheaper.

Canâ€™t wait until the Black Friday sale? Check out the sale and clearance section for more great deals on everything from iPad tablets, smartphones, laptops, HDTVs, cameras and printers to office supplies, office furniture and more.

Lastly, Staples Rewards members save up to 5% back in rewards on every purchase plus free shipping on every item at Staples.com. They also earn rewards for recycling their old ink, access to bonus events, plus free tech services. The more you spend, the more rewards youâ€™ll get access to!