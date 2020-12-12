How to Use a Staples Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

Add desired item(s) to the shopping cart.



Click the shopping cart icon on the top right corner.





Enter your code into the box that says â€œCoupon Codeâ€ and click â€œApply.â€ It can be found next to the words â€œOrder Summary.â€





See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



What are the best Staples coupons?

How do I use a coupon code?

How do I get the best deal?

Staples offers office supplies, school supplies and work necessities such as ink, toner, electronics and furniture. You can even get all your printing needs, breakroom and cleaning supplies, or snag top-rated laptops, tablets or TVs online or in stores. Use todayâ€™s Staples coupons and in-store offers to save up to 50% off your order online or in-store.The best Staples coupon codes weâ€™ve seen offer $10 off $50 and $20 off $100. If youâ€™re lucky, you can catch the famous 25% off coupon that only comes around several times a year. Best of all, when you see an online code, thereâ€™s almost always a printable coupon to go along with it. We also carry 10-25% off coupons that work on specific categories such as electronics, tech accessories, breakroom and cleaning products, ink and toner, furniture, etc. at any time. These coupons change weekly, so check out the full list of coupons here or check out the weekly ad to find online and in-store sales, deals, and printable coupons of the week.To use your coupon, add all items to your cart. When youâ€™re in your shopping cart, enter in the code where it says â€œCoupons and Rewards.â€ Your discount will apply automatically, plus youâ€™ll get free shipping when you spend over $50. If your code doesnâ€™t work, it may be a coupon for in-store shopping only. Every coupon will state whether itâ€™s valid for in-store, online, or phone orders.Staples always offers competitive prices on everything they sell. But to make sure you get the best deals possible, we suggest shopping Staples Deals of the Day, which means itâ€™s undoubtedly at a cheap price! And of course, the best time to save money is by shopping Staples Black Friday deals, when tons of great sales roll out. In addition, there will be multiple coupons to choose from to make those deals even cheaper.Canâ€™t wait until the Black Friday sale? Check out the sale and clearance section for more great deals on everything from iPad tablets, smartphones, laptops, HDTVs, cameras and printers to office supplies, office furniture and more.Lastly, Staples Rewards members save up to 5% back in rewards on every purchase plus free shipping on every item at Staples.com. They also earn rewards for recycling their old ink, access to bonus events, plus free tech services. The more you spend, the more rewards youâ€™ll get access to!