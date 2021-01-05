Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$20 OFF
Code

Extra $20 Off $100+

Staples is offering an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Join Staples Rewards (free to join) to get free shipping on all orders with no minimum + up to 5% back in reward credits.

Note: Exclusions Apply. Online only.More
Get Coupon Code
9 used today - Expires 4/7/21
15% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

15% Off $75 On Select Custom Signs, Decals or Posters

Spend $75 on select Custom Signs, Decals or Posters and get 15% off when you enter this code at checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 5/29/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Official Staples Coupons & Specials

Check out Staples' deals center where you can find currently available coupons. Can't find a coupon you're looking for? Satay up to date with Staples offers & alerts by texting "SAVINGS" to 555444. Offer valid for new subscribers only. You can text "STOP" at any time to stop messages.

For even more savings, you can view Staples' weekly ad and find the best available deals of the week!

Are you a frequent Staples shopper? Consider signing up for the Staples reward program. Get up to 5% back in rewards, free next-day delivery on orders over $49.99, and get $2 back in rewards per recycled ink cartridge.More
Get Deal
66 comments
$50 OFF
Sale

$50 Off $150+ First Purchase | Staples More Account

Get $50 off your first Staples More account purchase over $150.More
Get Deal
1 comment
B2G1 FREE
Code

Buy 2, Get 1 Free TRU RED Multipurpose Copy Paper

8.5" x 11", 10-Ream CaseMore
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 4/11/21
Code

30% Back in Rewards On Ink & Toner

Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 4/10/21
$90 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$90 Off McAfee LiveSafe Software When You Buy Any Laptop or Desktop

Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 6/19/21
$110 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$110 Off Norton 360 Platinum Software When You Buy a Select Desktop

Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 5/29/21
15% OFF
Code

15% Off The Logitech MK550 Keyboard and Mouse Combo When You Buy Any Monitor

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
$20 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$20 Off Select Quicken Titles When You Buy Select TurboTax Titles.

Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 4/15/21
$20 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$20 Off Microsoft 365 Family with The Purchase of TurboTax

Get Coupon Code
5 used today
In-Store
Coupon verified!

20% Off Shredding Services

In-Store Coupon Code: 39746More
View Offer
1 used today - Expires 5/1/21
$20 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$20 Off Microsoft 365 Personal When You Buy Any Monitor

Get Coupon Code
5 used today - Expires 4/30/21
$20 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$20 Off Microsoft 365 Personal When You Buy Any IPad

Get Coupon Code
5 used today - Expires 4/30/21
30% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

30% Off Select Custom Graduation Cards and Invitations

Get Coupon Code
6 used today - Expires 7/3/21
In-Store
Coupon verified!

20% Off UPS Express Shipping Services

In-Store Coupon Code: 44491More
View Offer
1 used today - Expires 5/1/21
$100 OFF
Sale

Up to $100 Off Select Chairs

Get Deal
Sale

Discounts for Teachers

Shop this sale section for teachers to get discounts on thousands of items.More
Get Deal
CASH BACK
Sale

5% Cash Back + Free Shipping | Staples Rewards

Save up to 60% off today's Staples sales and discounts, plus all rewards members get an 5% back & free delivery on every purchase! It's free to join.

Membership Rewards:
  • Earn rewards in-stores and online on eligible purchases.
  • You can choose to receive your rewards through email or mail.
  • Get $2 back in Staples Rewards for every eligible cartridge recycled in person or online.
  • Rewards members get free next-day shipping on orders over $49.99 when placed by 5pm local time, excluding weekends and holidays.More
Get Deal
2 comments
$15 OFF
Sale

$15 Off $50 Print & Marketing Services

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Select Furniture

Get Deal
Expires 4/11/21
Sale

$5 Gift Reward for Teachers With Classroom Rewards

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Staples Outlet Items

Shop the outlet deals from Staples for savings up to 65% off on laptops, printers, mouses, and more office electronics and accessories. No promo code needed.More
Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Daily Deals

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Select Monitors

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On Every Order (Staples Rewards)

Unlock free delivery, up to 5% back in rewards, exclusive member deals and other benefits — all at no cost to you.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $20

Get Deal
Sale

Top Printers Starting At $119.99

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 4/11/21
Sale

Select Monitors As Low As $94.99

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 4/11/21
Sale

$0.99 Select Alcohol Wipes & Hand Sanitizer

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 4/11/21
Sale

$27.99 for Staples Multiuse Copy Paper

8.5" x 11", 8-RM CaseMore
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 4/11/21
$190 OFF
Sale

Up to $190 Off Select Laptops, Desktops and 2-in-1s

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 4/11/21
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Select Furniture

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 4/11/21
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off $30 Print & Marketing Order

Get Deal
3 comments
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Select Breakroom Essentials

Staples is offering up to 30% off select breakroom essentials. Perk up, fill up, and clean up. No coupon code is required.More
Get Deal
Sale

Refurbished Deals

Get Deal
Sale

100% Back in Rewards with Print & Marketing Service Purchase

Get Deal

Staples FAQ
About Staples
Staples is a large office supply retailer involved in consumer and business to business sales with over 2000 locations. At some locations, Staples also offers a copy and print service. Staples offers everything office supplies, school supplies and work necessities such as ink, toner, electronics, furniture, and more! Plus, you will frequently find back-to-school savings and coupons offered throughout the year.
What are the best Staples coupons?
Staples frequently offers coupons for 20% off $100, rewards on ink & toner, and $10 off $50 or $20 off $100 coupons. Plus, Staples has a back to school sale every year where you can find savings on backpacks, school supplies, and more! Don't forget to also sign up for Staples' rewards program to get even more savings sent to your inbox.
How do I get the best deal?
Staples always offers competitive prices on everything they sell. But to make sure you get the best deals possible, we suggest shopping Staples Deals of the Day, which means it's undoubtedly at a cheap price! And of course, the best time to save money is by shopping Staples Black Friday deals, when tons of great sales roll out. In addition, there will be multiple coupons to choose from to make those deals even cheaper.


Can't wait until the Black Friday sale? Check out the sale and clearance section for more great deals on everything from iPad tablets, smartphones, laptops, HDTVs, cameras and printers to office supplies, office furniture and more.


Lastly, Staples Rewards members save up to 5% back in rewards on every purchase plus free shipping on every item at Staples.com. They also earn rewards for recycling their old ink, access to bonus events, plus free tech services. The more you spend, the more rewards you'll get access to!
Does Staples Offer Free Shipping?
Staples usually offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. But, occasionally you can find free shipping with no minimum purchase required! Or, sign up for the Staples rewards program to get free shipping on most of your orders.
Is There a Staples Rewards Program?
Yes! Staples rewards program allows shoppers to earn up to 5% back in rewards, free shipping on most orders, $2 back in rewards on recycled ink, and more! Even better, sign up is free. Plus, premier members who spend $1000 or more per year will get $25 off print & marketing services and $20 off tech services.
Is There a Discount for Signing Up for Staples Emails?
Although there is no discount when you first subscribe to Staples emails, you will receive updates on deals and promotions sent straight to your inbox!

