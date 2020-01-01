Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Starbucks Coupons & Promo Codes

$0 Delivery Fee with $15 Purchase (uber Eats)

For a limited time, Starbucks is offering a $0 delivery fee when you make a $15 purchase at UberEats! No promo code required.More
Expires 12/27/20
FREE GIFT
Free Coffee for Front-line Workers

Now through December 31, Starbucks is offering a free coffee for front-line workers. Valid for a tall brewed coffee.More
Expires 12/31/20
FREE
Earn Free Food & Drinks | Starbucks Rewards

Starbucks is offering a rewards program where you can earn free food and drinks faster! The more Bonus Stars you have, the more free food and drinks you can enjoy.

With this new rewards system, Members will still earn 2 stars for every $1 spent, but you can redeem your points for different items!

Here's the breakdown:
  • 25 Stars for an extra shot, flavor, or soy milk to your drink for free
  • 50 Stars for any size hot brewed coffee, hot tea, or bakery item for free
  • 150 Stars for any handcrafted beverage or breakfast item for free
  • 200 Stars for a lunch sandwich, salad or protein box for free
  • 400 Stars for packaged coffee or a single merchandise item for free

Notable Benefits:
  • Earn 2 stars per $1 spent
  • Free birthday reward
  • Pay by phone
  • Order ahead
  • Free in-store refills
  • Member events & offers

Note:
  • Rewards may be redeemed at participating locations.
  • Offer excludes alcoholic beverages and multi-serve food and beverage items.
  • Birthday reward expires one day after your birthday.
  • Stars expire 6 months after they are earned.
  • Free refills on brewed coffee and tea are available in-stores during the same visit.
  • Mobile Order & Pay is available at select locations.

Ways to Earn More Bonus Stars:
16 comments
FREE
Free Food or Drink Coupon | Birthday Rewards

Celebrate your birthday with a free food item or drink from Starbucks! Simply buy something at Starbucks using your Starbucks Card within 12 months of your Card registration.

Note: Offer is valid on the day of and the day after your birthday!

Note:
  • Your birthday reward is applicable to one Standard menu size drink, one food item, or one ready-to-drink bottle beverage.
  • Birthday reward excludes alcoholic beverages, multi-serve trays or whole bakery loaves and multi-serve coffee presses.
  • Offer valid at participating locations.
  • You must be a Rewards Member at least seven days before your birthday.
  • You will receive reminder 2 days before your birthday in your Starbucks app.
  • You will receive one birthday reward annually even if you have multiple cards registered to your account.
  • If your birthday is incorrect on your account, it can be updated within 48 hours when you submit a request here.More
1 comment
FREE W/P
Free Refills with Starbucks Card or Mobile App

Using your registered Starbucks card or mobile app to purchase a beverage, you can get free refills of brewed coffee (hot, iced or cold brew) and tea (hot or iced) regardless of original beverage!

Another great benefit of using the Starbucks app is the ability to order ahead and pay. No more waiting in line to place your order!

Note:
  • This offer is not valid for Drive Thru orders.
  • This offer is not valid once you leave the store.
  • This offer is valid at participating locations.

    For even more savings, check out Starbucks' rewards program where you can earn free food and drinks. Earn 2 stars for every $1 spent. Then, redeem those stars for your free items. Plus, be on the lookout for double star days for select members.More
4 comments
Free Recipes
Free Recipes

2 Stars Per $1 with App & Starbucks Card

Earn 2 stars per dollar when you preload money to your digital Starbucks card and then use it to pay through the app!More
1 comment
FREE GIFT
How to Earn Bonus Stars (Starbucks Rewards)

What are Starbucks Bonus Stars?
Starbucks bonus stars are a way for members to get free drinks or food items. Star codes are usually sent out via member-exclusive emails so long as you are a Starbucks Reward member. The chain will also offer all reward members opportunities to earn bonus stars throughout the year. Join the Starbucks Rewards program here for free!

Other Ways to Earn Bonus Stars:
44 comments
OFFER
150 Free Bonus Stars | Starbucks Rewards Visa Prepaid Card

Earn 150 free Starbucks bonus stars when you apply for their Rewards Visa Prepaid Card for the first time and use it to load $10 or more to your registered Starbucks Card.

Note: Once you are qualified, allow 6-8 weeks for your Bonus Stars to appear in your Starbucks rewards account.

Did you want a credit card instead? Sign up here!

Prepaid Card Details:
  • You can use this card outside Starbucks
  • 2 stars = $1 inside Starbucks
  • 1 star = $10 spent outside Starbucks
  • $0 monthly, annual or reload fees
  • Not available for ATM withdrawal
  • Not available for cash reload
  • Other fees may applyMore
    OFFER
    Earn 6,500 Bonus Stars | New Starbucks Rewards Visa Cardholders

    Starbucks is offering 6,500 bonus stars after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from opening your account. (That's 36 food or drink rewards!)

    Plus, get an additional 250 bonus stars when you use your VISA card to digitally load your registered Starbucks card in the mobile app.

    Don't want a credit card? Sign up here for their prepaid card instead!

    Note: Offer valid on new cardholders.

    Cardmember Perks:
    • You can use this card outside Starbucks
    • 1 star = $4 spent outside Starbucks
    • 1 star = every $1 digitally loaded in Starbucks Card
    • Up to 3 stars = $1 spent inside Starbucks stores
    • Free Barista picks 8 times a year
    • Annual fee is $49More
    Discounted Starbucks Gift Card

    Note: Availability may vary. Check back often for availability.More
    Starbucks Ground Coffee & Instant Beverages | Target

    Get discounts on ground coffee, pods, and more at Target! Get buy one, get one deals, free shipping via subscription, and more discounts as marked with up to 20% off when available.More
    FREE GIFT
    Printable Starbucks Drink Vouchers (eBay)

    Get free coffee, tea, espresso and more drinks at Starbucks when you buy vouchers from eBay! Each voucher sells for about $1 to $2 per drink. Since many offer any size, it's recommended to get a Venti size for maximum value. You can also buy coupons for dollar off discounts!More
    2 comments

    About Starbucks

    Starbucks is the world's largest coffee chain with over 20,000 stores in more than 60 countries. Get everything from coffee, tea, Frappuccinos, smoothies, and other hot and cold beverages to pastries and food. Coffee lovers can unite over single origin coffee beans, special Starbucks reserve coffees and the beloved classics like Pike Place, Verona, Breakfast Blend and Espresso Blend. Save 10% on your first order and subscribe to future online coupon codes, Starbucks Rewards offers, and printable coupons to use at any Starbucks locations near you. Save money with Starbucks coupons from DealsPlus.

    Where Can I Find the Best Deals on Starbucks?

    We understand Starbucks can be a tad on the pricey side but it's hard to give up good coffee! We recommend Starbucks fanatics to enroll in their Rewards Program. Loyalty program members gets exclusive offers like free drinks or food items and free refills on brewed coffee at your local cafe. Plus, you'll get custom coupons sent to your email if you are an email subscriber (first time subscribers get an extra 10% off their next order!), early bird access to new products, and quick pay with the Starbucks app. Even more, members can also earn reward points by shopping for Starbucks products.

    My Starbucks Rewards membership has 3 tiers, the more reward points you rack up, the greater the savings. For current rewards members, don't forget to check your balance from time to time and redeem your rewards. We know that Starbucks gift cards are popular gift ideas so if you received one recently, double check to see if there's still some credits left! Doesn't hurt to check out your gift card balance online. Coffee lovers can also opt to join the rewards program by registering their gift card.

    More Starbucks Savings:

    In their early days, Starbucks began their global initiative to reduce cup waste. So next time you drop by, don't forget to bring your mug or tumbler! Starbucks offers a 10-cent discount when you bring in your own cup.
    • Made Greener Coffee Refill Tumbler - sometimes Starbucks will hold a monthly special tumbler offer where you get free grande brewed coffee for a month with the purchase of a tumbler (be on the look-out in stores for that!).
    • Starbucks Store - if you're a fan of brewing your own coffee, there are rotating specials in which you can get a % discount, seasonal deal, BOGO offer or the biggest savings of them all- the End of Year Sale with discounts as much as 50% off sitewide. On top of their massive end of season sale, Starbucks Store offers an extra % off with a coupon code shoppers can find here at DealsPlus (just subscribe for alerts above!).
    • Happy Hour - epic coffee happy hour gets you 50% off Frappuccino blended beverages from 3 - 5pm (Reward Members gets an extra hour till 6pm when paying with their registered Starbucks card). Happy Hour happens every year near summer time (May/June) so be on the look out at your neighborhood store. Keep up to date with their new events promotion, happy hour, and more by following Starbucks on Facebook and Twitter!