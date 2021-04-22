Kohl's
Sale
1 day ago
Expires : 04/25/21
31 Likes 2 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering Up to 70% Off Storage & Organization! Plus cardholders get an extra 15-30% off with their unique code sent to their email inbox and free shipping with code APRMVCFREE used at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code GET15 for an extra 15% off purchase and free shipping on $75+.
Plus now until 4/25, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. (Redeemable from 4/26 through 5/2.)
Notable Storage & Organization Categories:
What's the matter?