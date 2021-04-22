Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Storage & Organization + Extra 15-30%
Sale
1 day ago
Expires : 04/25/21
31  Likes 2  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback 3.0% 💎

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering Up to 70% Off Storage & Organization! Plus cardholders get an extra 15-30% off with their unique code sent to their email inbox and free shipping with code APRMVCFREE used at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code GET15 for an extra 15% off purchase and free shipping on $75+.

Plus now until 4/25, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. (Redeemable from 4/26 through 5/2.)

Notable Storage & Organization Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

home kitchen Sale Home Improvement storage organization Storage & Organization kohls
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
9m ago
💕 💕
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
19h ago
👍
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Sitewide + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 50% Off Electronics + extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women’s Leggings (Multiple Styles)
$5.00+
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Small Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09+ $24.99
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
$10.19 Kids Beach Towels (Mult. Styles)
$10.19 $23.99
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women's High-Waisted Yoga Pants (4 Colors)
$8.49 $20.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Spring Home Sale + Extra 15%-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
"Memorial Day Must-Haves" Savings Event + More Ways to Save
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Storage & Organization + Extra 15-30%
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Immersion Blender + Measuring Cup
$11.04 $24.99
Cashback 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
2-Door Armoire with 2-Drawers, Mirror and Clothing Rod
$158.79 $206.43
Cashback Up to 8.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Early Access Deals
SALE
Kohl's
Kohl's
"Memorial Day Must-Haves" Savings Event + More Ways to Save
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Staples
Staples
Up to 62% off chairs & Furniture
SALE
Cashback 2.5% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Storage & Organization + Extra 15-30%
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Target
Target
ClosetMaid Pantry Cabinet White
$69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Realspace® Chase Desk, Dark Chestnut
$159.99 $209.99
Cashback 5.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 85% Off Closeout Deals & more
SALE
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Select 5pc Comforter and Quilt Sets. Now $49.99
$49.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Christopher Knight Home Tafton Floral Club Accent Chair
$159.99 $199.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 90% Off Men's Clearance + Extra15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Small Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09+ $24.99
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 90% Off Women's Clearance + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Sitewide + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women’s Leggings (Multiple Styles)
$5.00+
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 50% Off Electronics + extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Men's Dress Shirts Clearance from $3.82
$3.82+
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Storage & Organization + Extra 15-30%
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Caboodles Cosmetic Cases (4 Colors)
$12.59 $20.99
Cashback 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow