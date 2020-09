Coinstar is offering a $5 Amazon Credit for free when you 'pour' $30 in coins for an Amazon gift card!



Note: must make purchase at a Coinstar by 11/30, but have until 12/31 to redeem credit.



How It Works:

Choose the no-fee Amazon Gift Card option at the kiosk

Pour your coins into the kiosk

Get a receipt with your unique Gift Card code to redeem at Amazon.com/redeem

$5 Amazon Credit will be automatically applied at checkout