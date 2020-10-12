Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Disney+ Raising US Subscription Prices
News
16h ago
It's recently been announced that Disney+ will raise their US monthly subscription price by $1.00 going from $7 per month to $8. The change is set to happen in March 2021 and is in response to the rapidly growing popularity of the streaming service.

The company is currently planning more developments with the streaming service, including how to release new movies in the coming year with most theaters still closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Similarly, Netflix increased prices on subscription services earlier this year. Their most popular plan is now $14 per month.

More developments are to come and will be announced when details become available.

Read more here.

What do you think about Disney Plus increasing subscription prices? Let us know in the comments below!

movies tv News entertainment Disney Streaming news article Disney Plus
branie
branie (L5)
16h ago
More information about Disney +
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/10/disney-investor-day-2020-announcements.html
