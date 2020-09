Target is offering 10% off your purchase when you join Target Circle [free to join]!



Note: offer for new signups only.



Target Circle Perks:

Earn 1% when you shop to redeem at Target later or continue saving 5% with RedCard



Get access to hundreds of deals, plus offers just for you



Celebrate your big day with 5% off a shopping trip



Help direct where Target gives in your community

How It Works:

In store: Enter your mobile number or scan Wallet



Online: Shop with your Target.com account



RedCard: Link your RedCard to easily earn votes



Forget to scan? Enter your receipt on the dashboard