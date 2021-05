PayPal is now allowing eligible users to purchase $25 in cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, to redeem on a future purchase. Just click "Save Offer" to see if you qualify! Find more details below.



Offer Details:

Qualification Period: Starts 4/28-5/26/21



Starts 4/28-5/26/21 Qualifying Transaction Period: 4/28-5/31/21



4/28-5/31/21 Redemption Period: 4/28-6/30/21



4/28-6/30/21 Qualifying PayPal accounts will receive an authorized email containing the invitation to participate in the offer



Qualifying purchase of $25 USD amount must be for a single type of coin in a single transaction



A $25 USD voucher will be viewable in the “Offers” section of the Eligible Participant’s Valid Account



Reward will be available within 5 business days of the of the Qualifying Transaction purchase



