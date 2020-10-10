|
Now until 10/10, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering free $25 in "My Fund" rewards when you spend $75+ online and opt for in-store or curbside pickup!
How It Works:
- Spend $75+ on store or curbside pickup between 10/7 - 10/10
- Earn $25 to use toward a future purchase
- Create an account or log in with the same email address associated with your order
- Rewards are issued after all items have been shipped and picked up (allow up to 24 hours)
- Rewards are valid for 30 days
- To redeem online, log in and check out
- To redeem in store, click “Redeem in Store” on your My Funds page and you'll be emailed a barcode to present on your phone or print from home.
- Reward must be redeemed in a single transaction equal to or higher than reward.
- Sign up for an account for free here