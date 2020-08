Right now, Groupon is offering a Costco Membership Package for just $60!



Note: To qualify for offer, new members must sign up for auto-renewal of Costco membership using a Visa credit or debit card.



Package Includes:

1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership with auto-renewal of membership w/ Visa credit or debit card



A membership card for the Primary Cardholder and one additional Household Card for anyone living at the same address, over the age of 18



$40 Costco gift card (valid towards any purchase, including gas)



$40 off $250+ on Costco.com