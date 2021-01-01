Sign In
Buy 2 Footlongs, Get 1 Free
Get a free Footlong when you buy 2 at Subway! The discount will automatically apply.
Note: App or Online only.
Free 6" Sub with $25 Gift Card Purchase
Offer is redeemable between 1/1/21 and 2/13/21.
$10 Off $75+ Catering Order
10% Off $100+ Catering Order
Note: You must have 8 minimum orders of any sub platter, wrap platter, giant sub, or Subway to go box meals to redeem this offer. Exclusions apply.
$20 Off $200+ Catering Order
Note: You must have 8 minimum orders of any sub platter, wrap platter, giant sub, or Subway to go box meals to redeem this offer. Exclusions apply.
Exclusive Coupons | Email Sign Up
Sign up here to get exclusive coupons from Subway!
Special Offers | My Way Rewards Sign Up
Footlong Season Sweepstakes
Upload your Subway meal receipt to be entered into the Footlong Season Sweepstakes for the chance to win prizes!
Discounted Subway Gift Cards
About Subway
Besides being #1 for the Submarine Sandwich Category, SUBWAY has received the distinction as being the #1 Franchise Opportunity for 15 of the past 21 years!
