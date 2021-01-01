Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Subway Coupons

Buy 2 Footlongs, Get 1 Free

Get a free Footlong when you buy 2 at Subway! The discount will automatically apply.

Note: App or Online only.More
Free 6" Sub with $25 Gift Card Purchase

Offer is redeemable between 1/1/21 and 2/13/21.More
Expires 12/31/20
$10 Off $75+ Catering Order

10% Off $100+ Catering Order

Note: You must have 8 minimum orders of any sub platter, wrap platter, giant sub, or Subway to go box meals to redeem this offer. Exclusions apply.More
$20 Off $200+ Catering Order

Note: You must have 8 minimum orders of any sub platter, wrap platter, giant sub, or Subway to go box meals to redeem this offer. Exclusions apply.More
Exclusive Coupons | Email Sign Up

Sign up here to get exclusive coupons from Subway!More
Special Offers | My Way Rewards Sign Up

1 comment
Footlong Season Sweepstakes

Upload your Subway meal receipt to be entered into the Footlong Season Sweepstakes for the chance to win prizes!More
Expires 12/31/20
Discounted Subway Gift Cards

About Subway

Besides being #1 for the Submarine Sandwich Category, SUBWAY has received the distinction as being the #1 Franchise Opportunity for 15 of the past 21 years!