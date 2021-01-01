Subway Coupon: Buy One, Get One Free Footlong Sandwiches

Sign In
In-Store
Buy One, Get One Free Footlong Sandwiches
Buy one footlong sandwich at Subway, get one free! Just present this coupon at a location near you.
SEE ALSO:
ONLINE CODE
Valid at participating locations.
More
Use In-Store
55 used today - Expires 11/22/20
BOGO
Code
Coupon verified!
Buy One, Get One Free Footlong Sandwiches
Buy one footlong sandwich, get one free! Just enter this code during online checkout.
SEE ALSO:
IN-STORE COUPON
More
Get Coupon Code
25 used today - Expires 11/22/20
BOGO
Sale
Coupon verified!
Buy 2 Footlongs, Get 1 Free
Get a free Footlong when you buy 2 at Subway! The discount will automatically apply.
Note: App or Online only.
More
Get Deal
1 used today
$10
OFF
Code
Coupon verified!
$10 Off $75+ Catering Order
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
10%
OFF
Code
Coupon verified!
10% Off $100+ Catering Order
Note: You must have 8 minimum orders of any sub platter, wrap platter, giant sub, or Subway to go box meals to redeem this offer. Exclusions apply.
More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$20
OFF
Code
Coupon verified!
$20 Off $200+ Catering Order
Note: You must have 8 minimum orders of any sub platter, wrap platter, giant sub, or Subway to go box meals to redeem this offer. Exclusions apply.
More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Code
Any 6" Meal For $5.99
Get Coupon Code
6 used today - Expires 11/22/20
In-Store
Any 6" Meal for $5.99
Use In-Store
2 used today - Expires 11/22/20
Code
Coupon verified!
Any Footlong Meal for $7.99
Get Coupon Code
4 used today - Expires 11/22/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!
Any Footlong Meal for $7.99
Use In-Store
1 used today - Expires 11/22/20
Sale
Exclusive Coupons | Email Sign Up
Sign up here to get exclusive coupons from Subway!
More
Get Deal
10 comments
Sale
Special Offers | My Way Rewards Sign Up
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE
W/P
Sale
Coupon verified!
Free 6" Sub with $25 Gift Card Purchase
Offer is redeemable between 1/1/21 and 2/13/21.
More
Get Deal
Expires 12/31/20
Sale
Coupon verified!
Footlong Season Sweepstakes
Upload your Subway meal receipt to be entered into the Footlong Season Sweepstakes for the chance to win prizes!
More
Get Deal
Expires 12/31/20
Sale
Discounted Subway Gift Cards
Get Deal
About Subway
Besides being #1 for the Submarine Sandwich Category, SUBWAY has received the distinction as being the #1 Franchise Opportunity for 15 of the past 21 years!
