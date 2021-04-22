Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

2 for $39 Mix & Match Swim Savings Event + Free $20 Reward Card
$19.50ea $39.50ea
8h ago
18  Likes 0  Comments
0
About this Deal

Shop the 2 for $39 Mix & Match Swim sale, regularly priced at up to $39.50 each. Through 5/8, use promo code: SHIP75 for free shipping on orders $75+ or $5 flat rate shipping. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.

Note: Get a free $20 off $60+ 'VS Summer Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem card 5/12 through 5/25.

Top Victoria's Secret Bottoms Beachwear Beach Fashion Bikini Tops & Bottoms Bikini Bottoms Bikini Tops
