About Talbots

Save up to 80% off misses, petites and plus size clothing over Talbots sales! You'll save the most money when you use a coupon for extra discounts in-store and online. You can find all of the discounts and special offers you need here at DealsPlus to start saving on dresses, shoes, accessories and much more. Learn how you can find additional coupons and promo codes below. Browse our Talbots page and hit the subscribe button above to receive email alerts about fresh offers.



How Do I Get The Best Talbots Coupons & Sales? You can find Tablots coupons here, but they are pretty rare. Look out for sitewide sales where you can save up to 40% off without a promo code! Occasionally, Talbots also offers an extra 25% off markdown or sometimes they roll out a 40% off coupon. If you don't see a coupon or sale you like, check back in a week or two for fresh updates.



What Other Ways Can I Save Money at Talbots? Frequent shoppers might want to check out Tablots credit card. The Classic Awards credit card will score you 15% off your first order, and you will continue to rack up points for every dollar spent, eventually leading to cash rewards. Free shipping is available on all orders for premier credit card holders. If you aren't interested in opening a card, you can still get benefits from signing up for the Loyalty Card. This is free, and will get you 10% off your first order, half points for every dollar spent, an extra 10% off birthday bonus, and tons of special offers.



Talbots Outlets & Clearance Outlet Stores Those who prefer to shop in-store will find that there are many Tablots Outlet locations where deep discounts and great sales are the norm. If there's no location near you, check back on this page regularly to get the best online deals and find the best sales.